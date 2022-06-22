Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar’s family drama seems very old. Watch

trailer raksha bandhanfamily drama titled Akshay Kumar, Outside. The film is directed by Anand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khatib, Sajmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smirithi Srikanth.

The trailer depicts Akshay as a clone of Maryada Purushottam Ram (referred to as such in the trailer), who wishes to sell his kidneys to marry off his four sisters, played by Saadiya, Sajmin, Deepika, and Smirithi. And only when he performs his “fraternal duties” will he marry his childhood sweetheart, which Bhumi performs.

Directing Aanand L Rai looks quite outdated, and the film is clearly riding on the strength of star Akshay Kumar, who has had two back-to-back failures – Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. Only now will time tell if this new movie does anything for the actor.

Watch the trailer for Raksha Bandhan here:

Speaking of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay said in a statement, “Rarely does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and instantly! It will make you laugh and cry. It will make us realize how blessed those who have sisters are. I am glad that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film with director Anand L Rai. No I can thank him enough for making one of the most memorable films of my life.”

Before the trailer was released, Akshay Kumar took to social media to share the movie poster. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “Teamwork is knowing each other’s secrets, joys, happiness and hearts. Teamwork is life. And what is life without a family. Come join this beautiful family. We are waiting for you.”

Raksha Bandhan is produced by Color Yellow Productions, Zee Studios and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 11, 2022. The film will face competition from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much awaited movie Lal Singh Chadha.