Rams receive calls on Robert Woods

could Robert Woods To be on the block trade? Rams have received calls about receiver availability, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter).

The Super Bowl champions shocked many when they fell Allen Robinson to a deal, and subsequent reports indicated that the team is still interested in re-signing Odell Beckham Jr.. cooper cup It’s clearly not going anywhere, and Van Jefferson It was fruitful during his sophomore season. While the Rams have a high-flying attack, it’s clear that something will give.

It could end up being Woods, who rode 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns before tore his ACL in practice. That injury occurred in November, and while we’ve seen some miraculous recovery in recent years, Woods will be under great pressure to be ready to start the 2022 season.

When Woods was healthy, he was one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. He topped 1,000 scrimmage yards every season between 2018 and 2020, and inquiring teams are sure to count on Woods getting back into shape. Woods signed a four-year, $65 million extension with the Rams in 2020, which is tied for $15 million in headers for the next four seasons.