Random: We’ve Been Waiting Over Half a Decade for the “New” Mainline Zelda

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It’s a great game and we’ll probably keep playing it forever, but as you may remember, it’s been over five years since this last entry in the series was released (and next March will see six). Yes, we are talking about the brand the new Adventures are here – so this does not include remakes like Skyward Sword HD or popup.

With this in mind, today marks the “longest-ever hiatus” in “new” releases in the history of the The Legend of Zelda series. The previous record was the time between the classic Game Boy Link Awakening (1993) and hit the N64 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998). This fact was highlighted by the Twitter account’Bombus MedalNoting how about five years, five months, and 15 days were between these specific addresses:

Interestingly enough, each Zelda 3D game released took longer than the previous one. time between… Overtime mm: 523 days

mm and TWW: 960

TWW & TP: 1437

TP & SS: 1825

SS & BotW: 1932

BotW and today: 1995 If this trend continues, the next “3D” Zelda game will be released around 2029 – 🇵🇷Geo (@BombosMedallion) August 19, 2022

This new gap between releases is set to increase – with Nintendo announcing earlier this year that it would be delayed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Until Spring 2023. No exact date has been set yet, so this is subject to change. It’s also worth considering the fact that the world has been turned upside down over the past few years due to the pandemic, and development schedules at game companies around the world have not always been planned.

When the sequel was delayed earlier this year in March, series boss Eiji Onuma mentioned how the team wanted this next experience to be “something special.” The sequel to BOTW was originally announced at E3 in 2019. And with games getting more and better with new technology and bigger open worlds, it’s likely that waiting times will be longer for big-budget games like Zelda.

participation in Nintendo Live on me

Another Nintendo series that has been in a long development cycle is Metroid Prime – With the development of the fourth entrance Canceled and restarted alongside Retro Studios In 2019. Other games like Grand Theft Auto V even The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim It spanned across three generations of consoles – and has now been ported to multiple platforms. So not only do games take longer, but in some cases, they stay on hold for much longer – with post-launch DLC and support.

How does it feel to wait so long for a major new Legend of Zelda game? Is an extra five years between new releases too long for an important Nintendo series like Zelda, or are you glad Nintendo takes as much time as it needs? Let us know in the comments.