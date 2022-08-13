August 13, 2022

Randomly: Masahiro Sakurai reminds Nintendo fans of 3DS and Wii U eShop closing dates

Len Houle August 13, 2022 2 min read
Photo: Nintendo

same to you likely know now, Nintendo discontinues 3DS and Wii U eShop From March 28, 2023. And later this month August 29You will no longer be able to add eShop card money (aka points) to accounts.

It’s happening all over the world, and as a result – Nintendo fans around the world are grabbing certain digital titles before the deadline. until the Super Smash Bros. Director Masahiro Sakurai is making the most of these digital stores while he still can.

Here’s a rough translation of his most recent social media posts (via Google Translate) – mainly to remind fellow 3DS and Wii U users of the shutdown:

“In just over two weeks, you won’t be able to add points to the 3DS and Wii U… I’m patrolling the online store thinking it’s my last chance. Because of the touchpad, there are probably many things that won’t port to other models.”

Unfortunately, he didn’t specify if he had made any purchases, but as he pointed out – a lot of games that use these systems’ touchscreens may not necessarily be ported to other platforms in the future. We can’t imagine he’s also happy with the retirement of Super Smash Bros. Older DLC.

3DS Stores and Wii U eShops are no longer the only things about to end – with Sakurai announced earlier this month It’s about to run out Super Smash Bros. screenshots.

You can learn more about the upcoming eShop closing in some of our previous posts. It should be noted sales Fire Emblem Fate will be over for a day February 28, 2023 And its downloadable content is available even March 27, 2023.

Learn more about the closing of the Nintendo 3DS & Wii U eShop:

Are you making the most of your time with these online stores, like Sakurai? Are there specific games you’ll pick up before it’s too late? How do you feel about the complete shutdown at this point? Leave your thoughts below.

