Randomly: Masahiro Sakurai reminds Nintendo fans of 3DS and Wii U eShop closing dates

same to you likely know now, Nintendo discontinues 3DS and Wii U eShop From March 28, 2023. And later this month August 29You will no longer be able to add eShop card money (aka points) to accounts.

It’s happening all over the world, and as a result – Nintendo fans around the world are grabbing certain digital titles before the deadline. until the Super Smash Bros. Director Masahiro Sakurai is making the most of these digital stores while he still can.

Here’s a rough translation of his most recent social media posts (via Google Translate) – mainly to remind fellow 3DS and Wii U users of the shutdown:

“In just over two weeks, you won’t be able to add points to the 3DS and Wii U… I’m patrolling the online store thinking it’s my last chance. Because of the touchpad, there are probably many things that won’t port to other models.”

Unfortunately, he didn’t specify if he had made any purchases, but as he pointed out – a lot of games that use these systems’ touchscreens may not necessarily be ported to other platforms in the future. We can’t imagine he’s also happy with the retirement of Super Smash Bros. Older DLC.

3DS Stores and Wii U eShops are no longer the only things about to end – with Sakurai announced earlier this month It’s about to run out Super Smash Bros. screenshots.

You can learn more about the upcoming eShop closing in some of our previous posts. It should be noted sales Fire Emblem Fate will be over for a day February 28, 2023 And its downloadable content is available even March 27, 2023.

Sales of Fire Emblem Fates will end one month earlier, on 02/28/2023. DLC for Fire Emblem Fates, including story paths that can be accessed after completing Chapter 6, will be available until 03/27/2023. More information: https://t.co/0SBEIjk0Bc – Nintendo UK July 19, 2022

