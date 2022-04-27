Randy Gregory, Taco Charlton respond to Jerry Jones’ comments about them

Getty Images

Addressing whoever breaks a tie in the drawing room when the cowboys are on the clock, Jerry Jones takes a shot at Taco Charlton.

“There is a lot of talk in this business about Who is calling. Cowboys owner said via Stephen Stephenson from Fort Worth Star Telegram. “Taco Can Stephen [Jones’] communicate. [Micah] Parsons is my call.”

Stephen Jones didn’t find it funny. Nor did Charlton, the 28th pick in the 2017 draft and who plays on his fifth team in six seasons.

Defensive end, I set two positions before drafting the Steelers TJ WattHe responded on Twitter with a note from actor Woody Harrelson, wiping away tears with wads of cash.

defensive end Randy Gregory, who left the Cowboys for the Broncos in the offseason, lent support to Charlton. Earlier in the day, Gregory responded to Jones shooting him.

“Hell has no fury like contempt . . . Friend? Gregory wrote to the man to let it go and go find his already warlike father.”

Jones said last month that the Cowboys passed the chance to keep Gregory, but the truth is that Gregory rejected the Cowboys after he objected to the Salary forfeiture clause in the contract. Cowboys and Broncos had the same offer.

Jones reiterated on Tuesday that it was the Cowboys’ decision to let Gregory leave, and he doesn’t think his team would find it difficult to replace Gregory.

“Denver wanted it more than we wanted it, and that’s not a difficult adjustment,” Jones said. “Because we have extra players for that and we wouldn’t have had the players we would have had if we signed Randy. Period. And I’d rather get both (Dante Fowler And Dorrance Armstrong) from one. Availability was a big element here – being available. It has always been; It has always been. You get to a point where if you have a big question mark about availability – forget about ability – if you have a big question mark about availability, do you want to limit millions and millions of dollars to your salary cap that’s a big question mark on availability? It has become very high for the benefit of the team.”

It was Gregory’s last word, denying that he or Charlton were “angry”.

“I think we are tired of unnecessary comments,” Gregory wrote. “We live and take care of ourselves. I am amazed at how many people have put their lives together enough to make judgments.”