June 24, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Rapper Folio killed in shooting in Tampa

Rapper Folio killed in shooting in Tampa

Roxanne Bacchus June 24, 2024 2 min read

An attorney for rapper Folio, whose real name is Charles Jones, has confirmed that he was shot and killed in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday morning in Tampa.

Police were called to an uptown Tampa hotel a few hours before sunrise, after receiving reports of a shooting at the address. When they arrived at the scene, they found two cars that had been shot at in the parking lot.

A person named Jones was pronounced dead, according to the Tampa Police Department. Three other victims are in stable condition and receiving treatment in hospital.

Officers are still investigating the motive behind the shooting and are working to identify the individuals involved, police said.

Jones was celebrating his birthday the night he was shot, according to footage he posted to his Instagram Story. The 26-year-old rapper, who has one million followers on the platform, shared a video announcing a pool party on Saturday night. He asked his followers to send him a direct message to get the address.

Later that night, he posted that the police had “shut us down and kicked us out” of their Airbnb.

Jones then proceeded to the Holiday Inn, where he was reportedly ambushed in the parking lot, his attorney, Luis Fusco, wrote in a statement.

“Best birthday ever 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 “Appreciate everyone who pulled us over until we couldn’t sleep,” Jones wrote in another Instagram Story a few hours before the shooting. “We’ve got the show now, what a draw.”

In April, when announcing the release of his latest album, “Resurrection,” Jones also participated to publish That he had already survived “multiple attempts in my life.”

See also  Prosecutors drop charges in Hotel California lyrics case

Jones, who had nearly 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify at the time of his filming, has been making music since 2015.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Former Disney star Dan Benson says OnlyFans gives him control over nude photos

June 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Prince William, George and Charlotte attend Taylor Swift’s concert in London: “A wonderful evening”

June 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Taylor Swift takes a selfie with Prince William at the London Eras Tour Show

June 22, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Rapper Folio killed in shooting in Tampa

June 24, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

SpaceX Falcon Heavy will launch the NOAA satellite

June 24, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

SpaceX Falcon Heavy will launch the NOAA satellite

June 24, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Hungarian Barnabas Varga is stable after being injured against Scotland

June 24, 2024 Joy Love