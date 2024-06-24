Rapper Folio killed in shooting in Tampa

An attorney for rapper Folio, whose real name is Charles Jones, has confirmed that he was shot and killed in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday morning in Tampa.

Police were called to an uptown Tampa hotel a few hours before sunrise, after receiving reports of a shooting at the address. When they arrived at the scene, they found two cars that had been shot at in the parking lot.

A person named Jones was pronounced dead, according to the Tampa Police Department. Three other victims are in stable condition and receiving treatment in hospital.

Officers are still investigating the motive behind the shooting and are working to identify the individuals involved, police said.

Jones was celebrating his birthday the night he was shot, according to footage he posted to his Instagram Story. The 26-year-old rapper, who has one million followers on the platform, shared a video announcing a pool party on Saturday night. He asked his followers to send him a direct message to get the address.

Later that night, he posted that the police had “shut us down and kicked us out” of their Airbnb.

Jones then proceeded to the Holiday Inn, where he was reportedly ambushed in the parking lot, his attorney, Luis Fusco, wrote in a statement.

“Best birthday ever 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 “Appreciate everyone who pulled us over until we couldn’t sleep,” Jones wrote in another Instagram Story a few hours before the shooting. “We’ve got the show now, what a draw.”

Lord thank you for allowing me to see another year and celebrate another birthday 🥳🤞✊💕 I appreciate all the birthday wishes so far 🤝 – ESPN 98💔 (@Espn_Foolio) June 21, 2024

In April, when announcing the release of his latest album, “Resurrection,” Jones also participated to publish That he had already survived “multiple attempts in my life.”

Jones, who had nearly 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify at the time of his filming, has been making music since 2015.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com