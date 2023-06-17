Ray Lewis III, son of a Ravens legend, died of a suspected overdose

ESPN News Services2 minutes to read

CASSILBERRY, Fla. — Ray Lewis III, son of two-time Super Bowl champ Ray Lewis, has died of a suspected overdose, according to a police report obtained Saturday.

Louis’ younger brother, Rahsan Louis, first posted about his brother’s death Thursday in an Instagram story.

Lewis died Wednesday after officers called to a home in central Florida found him unconscious in a bedroom, according to the Casselbury Police Department.

It was reported that Lewis is 28 years old. He played cornerback at his father’s alma mater, Miami, for two seasons before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015. He finished his career at Virginia Union.

“The evidence and testimonies of witnesses show that the accident was a tragic accident,” the police said in a statement.

Someone was in the house trying CPR on Lewis when an officer arrived on Wednesday evening. The officer was notified by a second person that Lewis needed an overdose of the opioid naloxone, which the officer administered using Narcan, according to the police report.

The antidote and other attempts to save lives are unsuccessful. Police said Lewis was taken to hospital and pronounced dead of a suspected overdose, pending an official autopsy report.

His former Virginia Union coach, Mark James, said his former player “was an amazing kid.”

“He played solid and it was a pleasure to know him,” James told the Associated Press by phone Friday.

Rahsaan Lewis said on his Instagram story Thursday, “I really can’t believe I’m even writing this, but RIP is a big brother.”

James Lewis is remembered as a tender young man who worked hard and never acted as if he was above others despite his father’s success as an NFL standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“I think by the time we got him he was ready for the job of going to school and finishing and playing football and making an impact.” [player]James said, “He was a hard worker.”

At Coastal Carolina, Lewis played 12 games at cornerback with 19 tackles. Had 37 tackles for Virginia Union in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.