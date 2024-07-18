Re. War in Ukraine: Explosions Heard in Kiev, Entire Territory ‘Under Threat of Missiles’, Air Force Warns

Air defenses were activated in Kiev after the explosions, and drones were also reported in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Explosions and air strikes rang out in the Ukrainian capital this evening, 10 days after massive Russian airstrikes had already hit the city. In a telegram, the Mayor of Que, Vitaly Klitschko, noted that anti-aircraft defenses were activated “between a residential building and a school building” in Darnitsky district (south-east) and a fire broke out. For its part, the Ukrainian Air Force, on telegram , indicated drones heading towards the capital from the east. According to the same source, other drones were reported in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In Kyiv, on their official channels, authorities urged residents to reach nearby air raid shelters. According to an AFP reporter, two flight warnings sounded in the capital a few minutes apart, with the last ending at GMT.