Re. War in Ukraine: “NATO Declaration is an Aggression Plan for North Korea That Will Trigger a New Cold War”

Moscow threatens European cities as “potential victims” of Russian missiles
Russia warns European capitals could become targets for Moscow after announcement of future deployment of US missiles in Germany
War in Ukraine: Europe's capitals "victims"… Russian threat in response to deployment of US missiles in Germany
Volodymyr Zelensky calls Joe Biden’s cafe a ‘mistake’ he can ‘forget’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Joe Biden’s cape as “President Putin” at a NATO summit in Washington on Thursday as a “mistake” he could “forget.” “It’s a mistake. I think America is very supportive of the Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think that’s the way it is,” the Ukrainian head of state declared during a briefing at Shannon Airport in the west of Ireland. .
North Korean weapons in Moscow: Pyongyang condemns NATO declaration
The North Korean foreign ministry “condemns as strongly as possible and rejects the (NATO) declaration,” KCNA said, citing an agency spokesman. KCNA added that NATO’s declaration is “an aggressive plan to trigger a new Cold War and military conflict on a global scale” and that it “requires a new force and a new action against it”.
Russian oil depot catches fire following drone attack
“After the drone strike, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Simlyansky district,” said local governor Vasily Golobev, according to preliminary data. The fire was immediately brought under control.
An Australian couple has been accused of espionage and suspected of passing sensitive information to Moscow
This Friday July 12, Australian police accused an Australian couple of attempted espionage, accusing them of wanting to leak sensitive information to Moscow. Read our article here.
War in Ukraine: Australian couple charged with espionage, suspected of passing sensitive information to Moscow
Tax increases in Russia to finance the war
According to the world Vladimir Putin will raise taxes on high incomes to finance war in Ukraine.
North Korea has denied supplying Russia with weapons
NATO has accused North Korea of supplying weapons to its Russian ally, which Kim Jong-un’s regime has vehemently denied. According to the official North Korean agency on Saturday 13 July, North Korea “rejected” the NATO joint declaration.
Increased risk?
Russian and US defense ministers discussed “decreasing the risk of escalation” during a phone conversation, Moscow announced on Friday, two days after Washington announced the simultaneous deployment of long-range missiles in Germany. During the call between Andrei Beloussov and Lloyd Austin, “the issue of preventing security threats and reducing the risk of possible escalation was raised,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
