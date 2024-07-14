July 14, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Re. War in Ukraine: “NATO Declaration is an Aggression Plan for North Korea That Will Trigger a New Cold War”

Re. War in Ukraine: “NATO Declaration is an Aggression Plan for North Korea That Will Trigger a New Cold War”

Rusty Knowles July 14, 2024 3 min read
10:28 p.m

This is the end of this live, thanks for following and good evening.

8:06 p.m

Moscow threatens European cities as “potential victims” of Russian missiles

Russia warns European capitals could become targets for Moscow after announcement of future deployment of US missiles in Germany

read more:
War in Ukraine: Europe’s capitals “victims”… Russian threat in response to deployment of US missiles in Germany

2:42 p.m

Volodymyr Zelensky calls Joe Biden’s cafe a ‘mistake’ he can ‘forget’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described Joe Biden’s cape as “President Putin” at a NATO summit in Washington on Thursday as a “mistake” he could “forget.” “It’s a mistake. I think America is very supportive of the Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think that’s the way it is,” the Ukrainian head of state declared during a briefing at Shannon Airport in the west of Ireland. .

2:04 p.m

North Korean weapons in Moscow: Pyongyang condemns NATO declaration

The North Korean foreign ministry “condemns as strongly as possible and rejects the (NATO) declaration,” KCNA said, citing an agency spokesman. KCNA added that NATO’s declaration is “an aggressive plan to trigger a new Cold War and military conflict on a global scale” and that it “requires a new force and a new action against it”.

10:34 am

Russian oil depot catches fire following drone attack

“After the drone strike, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Simlyansky district,” said local governor Vasily Golobev, according to preliminary data. The fire was immediately brought under control.

08:17.

An Australian couple has been accused of espionage and suspected of passing sensitive information to Moscow

This Friday July 12, Australian police accused an Australian couple of attempted espionage, accusing them of wanting to leak sensitive information to Moscow. Read our article here.

See also  Vladimir Putin says Ukraine is a 'matter of life and death' for Russia

read more:
War in Ukraine: Australian couple charged with espionage, suspected of passing sensitive information to Moscow

08:14.

Tax increases in Russia to finance the war

According to the world Vladimir Putin will raise taxes on high incomes to finance war in Ukraine.

08:12.

North Korea has denied supplying Russia with weapons

NATO has accused North Korea of ​​supplying weapons to its Russian ally, which Kim Jong-un’s regime has vehemently denied. According to the official North Korean agency on Saturday 13 July, North Korea “rejected” the NATO joint declaration.

08:11.

Increased risk?

Russian and US defense ministers discussed “decreasing the risk of escalation” during a phone conversation, Moscow announced on Friday, two days after Washington announced the simultaneous deployment of long-range missiles in Germany. During the call between Andrei Beloussov and Lloyd Austin, “the issue of preventing security threats and reducing the risk of possible escalation was raised,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

08:10.

Hello and welcome to this live

Hello, welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the war in Ukraine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Kremlin warns decision to deploy long-range US missiles in Germany could make European capitals targets
3 min read

Kremlin warns decision to deploy long-range US missiles in Germany could make European capitals targets

July 13, 2024 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

LIVE – Ukraine: Putin raises some taxes to fund his war

July 13, 2024 Rusty Knowles
In Bristol, two abandoned suitcases contained human remains
2 min read

In Bristol, two abandoned suitcases contained human remains

July 13, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

This is how American astronomers helped discover a galaxy “on the level of Bigfoot”
4 min read

This is how American astronomers helped discover a galaxy “on the level of Bigfoot”

July 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Royals sign pitcher Hunter Harvey
2 min read

Royals sign pitcher Hunter Harvey

July 14, 2024 Joy Love
Re. War in Ukraine: “NATO Declaration is an Aggression Plan for North Korea That Will Trigger a New Cold War”
3 min read

Re. War in Ukraine: “NATO Declaration is an Aggression Plan for North Korea That Will Trigger a New Cold War”

July 14, 2024 Rusty Knowles
Social Security, SSI, and SSDI The Complete List of Payments in the USA: Everything You Need to Know
4 min read

Social Security, SSI, and SSDI The Complete List of Payments in the USA: Everything You Need to Know

July 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley