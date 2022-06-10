Rebel Wilson says she’s dating fashion designer Ramona Agruma

The “Pitch Perfect” star, who has not publicly dated men, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce her relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agroma.

“I thought I was looking for a Disney Prince…but maybe what I’ve really needed all this time is a Disney princess,” the 42-year-old Australian actress wrote alongside a photo of her with an ajruma.

Wilson added hearts, a rainbow emoji commonly used to express LGBTQ Identity and pride plus the hashtag #LoveIsLove on the post she shared with her 11 million followers.

According to Agruma’s Instagram bio, she is the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand, as well as being the brand ambassador for Bee Goddess jewelry.

Since then, Wilson has received streaming support from fans and fellow celebrities, including Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Kendrick, who wrote, “I love you both like crazy.” Jodie Comer “Killing Eve” actress also took to the comments section to congratulate her with a message: “Big love!” Wilson, who dated Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Bush, gave hints that she had found love again when she spoke with People magazine for its cover story last month. “We talked on the phone for weeks before the meeting. It was a really good way to get to know each other,” she said. “It was a bit old school in that sense – very romantic.” Although she stopped short of revealing the identity of her love interest, she did say that what she wanted in a partner changed after she went through the process of finding more self-worth. “There were times—I don’t say with all my pasts, they’re great—but there were some times I was probably not supposed to,” she explained. “So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.” See also Red Power Ranger actor charged with salary protection fraud: NPR

