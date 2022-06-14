Record rise in gas prices: West Virginia, Montana and Colorado see the largest weekly jumps

national average Regular gasoline price It rose 10 cents over the past week and is still at a record high of $5.01 a gallon on Tuesday.

However, some states have seen their averages more than double in the past week. In fact, the top 10 states with the highest weekly increases tracked by AAA saw prices rise by at least 21 cents over the seven-day period ending Monday.

California is still the most expensive market in the country With an average of $6.43 a gallon, West Virginia has seen the biggest price jump over the past week.

The average price of gasoline in the state jumped 28 cents a gallon between June 6 and June 13, according to the latest AAA data. The states of Montana and Colorado were not far behind with prices rising 27 cents and 25 cents, respectively. Prices in Kansas and Virginia are up 23 cents, according to the AAA.

Gas prices set a new record on Sunday morning

“High oil prices along with rising domestic demand are keeping gas prices high for consumers,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross told FOX Business.

Overall, the national average was 56 cents higher than last month and $1.93 more than a year ago, according to AAA, which has never seen prices reach this level since it began collecting pricing data in 2000.

Gas prices reach $5 nationwide

The 10 countries with the largest increase over the past seven days ending Monday, according to AAA: