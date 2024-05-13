Red Lobster stores closing in 2024: List of affected locations

WASHINGTON — Dozens of Red Lobster locations across the country suddenly closed their doors Monday.

More than 80 Red Lobster locations in at least 27 states are listed as “temporarily closed” on the restaurant’s website.

Workers at closed restaurants shared their disbelief on social media and said they received no notice at all.

The Orlando-based chain, known for its endless shrimp deals, is reportedly looking to file for bankruptcy to restructure its debt and downsize from its 650 U.S. locations. CNN reports.

The company has not yet publicly acknowledged Monday’s closures and did not respond to a request for comment.

For many years, Red Lobster Company has faced many difficulties – both financially and internally.

In 2021 and 2022, the company saw a new CEO, CMO, CFO, and CIO join the C-Suite. They were all gone within two years According to CNN.

Last summer, the company revived its Endless Shrimp Menu deal, which resulted in an $11 million loss for the seafood chain. According to CNN.

Thai Union, Red Lobster’s largest supplier, recently cut ties with the seafood restaurant as well.

The following list shows Red Lobster locations listed as “closed” on its website, as of Monday afternoon.

