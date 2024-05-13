May 14, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Red Lobster stores closing in 2024: List of affected locations

Red Lobster stores closing in 2024: List of affected locations

Cheryl Riley May 13, 2024 1 min read

WASHINGTON — Dozens of Red Lobster locations across the country suddenly closed their doors Monday.

More than 80 Red Lobster locations in at least 27 states are listed as “temporarily closed” on the restaurant’s website.

Workers at closed restaurants shared their disbelief on social media and said they received no notice at all.

The Orlando-based chain, known for its endless shrimp deals, is reportedly looking to file for bankruptcy to restructure its debt and downsize from its 650 U.S. locations. CNN reports.

The company has not yet publicly acknowledged Monday’s closures and did not respond to a request for comment.

For many years, Red Lobster Company has faced many difficulties – both financially and internally.

In 2021 and 2022, the company saw a new CEO, CMO, CFO, and CIO join the C-Suite. They were all gone within two years According to CNN.

Last summer, the company revived its Endless Shrimp Menu deal, which resulted in an $11 million loss for the seafood chain. According to CNN.

Thai Union, Red Lobster’s largest supplier, recently cut ties with the seafood restaurant as well.

The following list shows Red Lobster locations listed as “closed” on its website, as of Monday afternoon.

See also  Trump Media is sued by the co-founders, threatening to delay its merger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Microsoft and Amazon invest $5.6 billion in France

May 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Data suggests that more people are facing a mortgage payment after state pension age

May 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Cooling core inflation will provide minimal relief to the Fed

May 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

A new movie called Wicked shows the moment Glinda and Elphaba starred

May 14, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Scientists propose a new theory of continental formation

May 14, 2024 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

The new name of the baseball team is the Spartanburgers

May 14, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The “unopenable” secret door to Super Mario 64 has finally been opened

May 14, 2024 Len Houle