Reese Witherspoon’s summer sandals and Margot Robbie’s clothes are on sale

Roxanne Bacchus May 26, 2024 2 min read

I know I’m not alone when I say I wear my “easy” shoes right next to the entrance. The “easy” shoes mentioned are shoes that I can quickly and easily put on when I need to go out to buy something, get groceries from Whole Foods, take out the trash, or grab a quick meal on my hands. lunch break. In the winter, this pair is cozy Uggs, and in the spring and summer, it’s anything but Trusted BirkenstockAnd I’m so excited to finally be reunited this time of year.

Best Birkenstock Memorial Day Sale

Birkenstock easily The most popular summer shoe models– And Hollywood agrees, given the sheer number of celebrities and models who have been spotted in the reliable German slides that are equal parts comfortable and attractive. Hollywood moms like Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katie Holmes regularly rely on the shoes, while models like Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber prove that a comfort-focused sandal is great, too. Not to mention Barbie (Also known asMargot Robbie wore the shoes in the blockbuster movie – now that’s a thing!

Birkenstocks are not cheap, but during Casual gilt sandal for sale That’s what’s happening now During Memorial Day weekend, you have a rare opportunity (!!!) to secure a pair or two of reliable German sandals for less. But you’d better hurry; As you would expect, sizes sell out quickly. To secure deals, all you have to do is enter your email and you’ll have access to everything Gilt has to offer (so Many designer deals, Really good jeans cutsAnd, of course, Birkenstock at a lower price!).

My opinion on Birkenstocks is that you can never have too many of them, not because they wear out quickly, but because you will be wearing them so often, you may want to change up the style on hand. I own the buzzy Arizona version, in which celebs like Witherspoon and Holmes have been seen time and time again, but now I’m looking forward, too Boston leather sealer Which Jenner and Gerber convinced me I needed.

All are designed with a signature, shock-absorbing contoured footbed that molds to your feet, ensuring all-day comfort, plus the Arizona has adjustable front straps that allow you to find the perfect fit based on the width of your foot.

Celebrities have worn all styles, starting from Boston to Arizona to GizaAnd TBH, I think I should get a new pair of each. And imagine what? I’ll do it while it’s on sale at Gilt. Get yours too before they’re gone.

