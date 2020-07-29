Regal king salmon | 2020-07-29

NEW YORK – New Zealand King Salmon Co., is bringing it retail line of Regal Wood Roasted King Salmon to the United States.

The line functions all set to eat roasted King salmon fillets in four flavors together with Wooden Roasted New Zealand Beech, Double Manuka, Wooden Roasted Blended Pepper and Species and Wood Roasted Sweet Chili and Lime.

“With virtually all People cooking at property now, our Wood Roasted Salmon provides on amazing flavor and top quality with minor effort,” claimed Michael Fabbro, vice president of North The usa for the corporation.

The salmon comes in 3.5 oz. deals and is offered in supermarket fridge situations. The recommended retail price tag is $9.99. The company raises its salmon in the pristine and rapid-flowing sea waters of the Marlborough Sounds previously mentioned New Zealand’s South Island.

The salmon can be served on its possess, chilled or heated as an hors d’oeuvre or entree, or applied as an addition to almost everything from salads and pastas to pizza and tacos.