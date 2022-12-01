Register Xbox Series S for just $220 now (for a limited time only)

If $240 isn’t low enough for you on Black Friday sales, how about $220? They’re practically giving it away, but we’re not going to complain, because this is a great deal on the Xbox Series S. Xbox Series S is down to just $219.99. That’s $80 off the list price, and is probably one of the best deals of the year.

Yes, before you ask, Woot is very trustworthy and this is a completely legit deal. Woot is owned by Amazon, so think of it as buying from the retail giant instead. If you’re going to jump on this deal, I would quickly, because it will only remain available while stocks last, or until the end of the day on November 30th.

We saw a $40 Amazon gift card deal (+ just $240 for the console) during Black Friday, but since that’s over, this is the next best thing, and worth considering.

The Xbox Series S is usually $200 less expensive than the Xbox Series X, but it can still play all the same games. It doesn’t have the power of the Series X, so games are rendered at 1440p instead of 4K in order to maintain consistent graphics 60fps – the 120fps you’d expect.

But it keeps all the other next-gen Xbox features like Game Pass, Quick Resume, and super-fast load times. If you don’t have a 4K TV or feel $280 is better spent elsewhere, the Xbox Series S might be a smarter buy.

disclosure: This is an international model of the Xbox Series S, but it will still work just fine in North America. Modules may arrive with printed materials primarily in Spanish. Xbox Series S purchases from Woot are covered by Woot’s 90-Day Warranty. Xbox standard warranties will not apply to this purchase.

Robert Anderson is a trade expert and IGN’s trade editor. You can follow it @Robertliam21 on Twitter.