Regulators say Apple’s App Store rules violate EU technology rules

The European Union opened an investigation into Apple, Alphabet and Meta in March under a landmark new law known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to restore the power of big technology companies. So-called anti-routing rules were one of the large areas of focus of the investigation. Under the DMA, technology companies are not allowed to prevent companies from telling their users about cheaper options for their products or about subscriptions outside of the App Store.

On Monday, regulators said in their preliminary findings that Apple violated the DMA because its App Store rules “prevent app developers from freely directing consumers to alternative channels for offers and content.”

CNBC has reached out to Apple for comment.

Apple only allows routing through a system where app developers can provide a link that sends users to a web page where they can then purchase content, such as a subscription, according to the commission. However, the committee noted that this process is “subject to numerous restrictions imposed by Apple that prevent app developers from communicating, promoting offers, and entering into contracts through the distribution channel of their choice.”

Regulators also said the fees Apple charges developers for the initial acquisition of new customers through the App Store “exceed what is strictly necessary.” The Commission did not disclose the “absolutely necessary” fees.

