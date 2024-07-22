Remake of the movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer” starring: Camila Mendes, Madeline Cline

Getty; Courtesy

Sony has announced that it has found the main cast for the new version of “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Camila Mendes, Madeline Cline, Sarah Begoun, Tyreke Weathers and Jonah Hur-King are currently in talks to join the cast of the 1997 horror film.

The original film follows four young friends who are caught in a tragic accident, but are reunited when they find themselves pursued by a hook-wielding maniac. The film became a cult classic, grossing over $125 million worldwide and spawning the sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. Original stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt are in talks to return.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) is directing the film, which was written by Sam Lansky and Kaytin Robinson from a draft by Leah McKendrick. Neal Moritz is producing.

Sony Pictures is scheduled to release the film in theaters on July 18, 2025.

The “Riverdale” alum recently starred in the romantic comedies “Upgraded” and “Música.” His other credits include “Dangerous Lies,” “Palm Springs” and “Do Revenge.”

Cline plays Sarah Cameron on the hit Netflix series “Outer Banks,” which recently wrapped its fourth season. In film, she has also appeared in Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and Focus Features’ “Boy Erased.” Her television credits include “Stranger Things” and “Vice Principals.”

Hauer-King most recently played Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” with Halle Bailey. His other credits include “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” and “The Flatshare.”

Withers, best known for his work on the FX series “Atlanta,” recently wrapped filming on “Him” for Universal Pictures and Monkeypaw Productions. He also has recurring roles in “Tell Me Lies” and “The Game” for Hulu and Paramount+.

Pigeon is currently starring on Broadway in “Stereophonic” and reprising the role of Diana, which she originated off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons. Her performance earned her a 2024 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play. On the television side, Pigeon has appeared in “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “The Wilds.” She will star in the upcoming David Siegel/Scott McGehee film.

“The Friend” with Naomi Watts and Bill Murray.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the casting news.