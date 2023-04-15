Renderings show a proposed 55-story condominium tower for SF’s west side

It was announced last month that a developer wanted to build a 55-story residential skyscraper overlooking Ocean Beach and the San Francisco Zoo on the city’s historically low-rise west side, prompting immediate opposition from city officials.
Now we have an idea of what the proposed apartment tower will look like. Illustrations showing the massive tower were released Thursday as part of the submission process.
