Renderings show a proposed 55-story condominium tower for SF’s west side

It was announced last month that a developer wanted to build a 55-story residential skyscraper overlooking Ocean Beach and the San Francisco Zoo on the city’s historically low-rise west side, prompting immediate opposition from city officials.

Now we have an idea of ​​what the proposed apartment tower will look like. Illustrations showing the massive tower were released Thursday as part of the submission process.

CH Planning LLC, a real estate subsidiary of Reno, has submitted a proposal to build a 55-story, 646-unit development at 2700 Sloat Blvd. In the outer sunset, according to reports. City Planning Director Rich Hillis told the Chronicle that while the site is ideal for high-density development, the proposed tower, at more than 500 feet, is too tall for zoning regulations—even with a “state density bonus”—which allows for 50% more density. For a higher percentage of affordable units. Solomon Cordwell Bowens Illustrations released Thursday come from the project’s architects, Solomon Cordwell Boyens, and show a thin but tall building with rounded edges rising above the neighborhood of two- and three-story homes. The tower’s location is two blocks from Ocean Beach and across Sloat Boulevard from the Zoo. For years, it was occupied by the Sloat Garden Center. Bronte Whitbeen / The Chronicle

