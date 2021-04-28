Iron Blade Online

Renowned chef ‘searched for his vegetables at a local supermarket’ | The world

For many years the hyper-local tasting menu at Willows Hotel on Lummy Island was said to be one of the most magical restaurant experiences on earth.

Deep-pocket restaurants from around the world took boats to the oldest inn, 100 miles north of Seattle, and ate jungle-to-table food. The small, rugged island on which they sat. Co-owner Plain Wetzel was once declared the best chef in the Northwest.

But now dozens of former employees have accused Wetzel of intimidation and the restaurant usually testified that it lied about the source of its ingredients, most of which were ordered or purchased from farms and distributors on the mainland

