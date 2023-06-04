Rep. Maxwell Frost yells “F – k DeSantis” at Paramore’s party

News

June 3, 2023 | 9:55 p.m

Freshman Rep. Maxwell Green “F-k Ron DeSantis” shouted into the microphone at the Paramore party Friday night.

Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) slammed his home state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, in a profanity-laced rant while onstage at Paramore’s gala Friday night.

Congressman Gen Z threw several F-bombs at the Republican presidential candidate over a microphone when he was invited to the stage at the pop-punk band’s concert in Washington, D.C.

“Do you want to say anything to these beautiful people?” lead singer Hayley Williams asked Frost as she rested her arm around his shoulder, posting a video online.

“F–k Ron DeSantis! F–k fascism and leadership with love!” Frost shouted into the microphone, raising his hand skyward.

According to an online video, the crowd cheered and shouted in response to his loud message.





Hayley Williams declared her displeasure with DeSantis at a music festival last weekend, telling fans that they are “dead to me” if they support him. Las Vegas Journal Review





DeSantis announced he was running for president last month. ZUMAPRESS.com

Frost, 26, refused to take back the insults that followed the show.

And he wrote on Twitter during that: “I said what I said.” Retweet the video From his remarks on stage.





Frost became the first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress last year. ZUMAPRESS.com

The incoming congressman has criticized the governor of the Sunshine State before. In March, he claimed DeSantis was a fascist because of his policies targeting gay people and other groups during an appearance on CNN.

“We have to call it what it is,” he said of DeSantis. He abuses his power and uses the state to target political opponents and enemies. And there is a word for that, which is fascism, and we have to be honest about it.”

At the concert on Friday, Maxwell helped Paramore sing her song “Misery of Business” in a spirited performance that Maxwell said he had “been practicing in the shower for years.”

Last weekend, Williams delivered her own message to DeSantis at a music festival in Atlantic City just days after the governor announced his 2024 run.

“If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re dead to me,” she told fans during her performance.





