Report: Apple is preparing to release a “flood” of new devices starting in the fall

Apple is preparing to release a slew of new devices between this fall and the beginning of 2023, according to report from BloombergMark Gorman. What Gurman describes as a “flood” of products will reportedly include four iPhone 14s, a set of new iPads, three Apple Watches, several upgraded M2/M3 Macs, a pair of updated AirPods Pro headphones, a new HomePod, and The Apple TV Upgraded Model.

Let’s analyze these expectations.

Although Apple announced Two new Macs with Flagship M2 processor At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this month, Gurman expects to find the chip — and its variants — in many other devices. This includes the M2 Mac mini, M2 Pro Mac mini, M2 Pro/M2 Max 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the M2 Ultra/M2 Extreme Mac Pro. Of course, there is the long-rumored mixed reality headset from Apple, that also It is expected to come with an M2 chip. If that wasn’t overwhelming enough, Gorman says Apple’s M3 processor is already in the works, and it’s likely to make an appearance in 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops coming out next year.

We already know that Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 14 this fall, and the Gurman Report reports on all the rumors that have been circulating over the past year or so. for one, only The Pro and Pro Max models are said to be preparing to receive the new and more powerful A16 chipas well as support permanent show. iPhone 14 Pro models are also supposed to come with 48MP camera sensora New grade featuring ‘pill-shaped slot’ for Face IDA punch-hole selfie camera. Gurman says the standard iPhone 14 will have the A15 chip that came with the iPhone 13, with a 6.7-inch difference Mini model replacement.

Apple may release 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models equipped with the M2 system later this year

In terms of iPads, Gurman’s report notes that Apple will launch 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models equipped with the M2 later this year, as well as The iPad is larger, between 14 and 15 inches Coming in the “next year or two”. Gurman also supports a previous rumor from 9to5Macwhich suggests that the file The entry-level iPad will come with an A14 chip, 5G connectivity, and USB-C.

Apple is also expected to release three new Apple Watch models this fall: the standard Watch Series 8, the new SE, and more “rugged” watch Geared towards people who practice “risk sports”. Gurman notes that while the S8 chip in the upcoming Watch Series 8 will offer the same level of performance as the previous S7 and S6 chips, the upcoming Watch next year will have an upgraded processor. Gurman also expects Apple to do so stop series 3 This fall in favor of the new SE, which could also come with an S8 processor – a jump from the attached S5 chip Model 2020 SE.

Apple didn’t have much to say about tvOS at WWDCHowever, Gorman says the company should reveal a new Apple TV with an A14 chip and slightly more RAM this fall. This refers to setting up the device for “additional gameplay capabilities” that we can see in tvOS 16.

Apple is also preparing to roll out an upgraded HomePod — but that probably won’t happen until next year. According to Gurman, the upcoming HomePod will come with a size and performance level similar to The original HomePod was released in 2018. It is expected to have an S8 chip, an updated screen, and possible support for “multi-touch functions”.

The AirPods Pro headphones are set to be upgraded as well, with Gurman anticipating a new chip and improved audio. Hope that means Lossless audio supportwhich was rumored by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this year.