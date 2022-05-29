Report: Bayern Munich expects to buy Sadio Mane, Konrad Laemer and Ryan Gravenberch and sell Serge Gnabry

According to a report from BuildAnd the Bayern Munichthe summer transfer window It will get a little brutal.

For now, it is certain to most observers that Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenburch will sign a deal with the club. However, Bild newspaper reports that Sadio Mane and Konrad Laimer will also make the jump to Bavaria this summer:

On May 6, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic (45 years old) was seen at night on his business trip to the disco at the Ritzy Lounge Bar. Also present: Consultant Bjorn Bezemer, Managing Director of “ROOF” (based in the posh Munich suburb of Grunwald). When asked by BILD at the time, Brazzo said, “The stay was purely for professional reasons.” Three weeks later, Three Turn Poker is hot. With “ROOF” stars: in total, the transfer fee is about 100 million euros! The record champion wants Sadio Mane and Konrad Laimer.

To help make way for the newcomers, Bild reports that Bayern Munich will indeed be selling Germany international Serge Gnabry:

On the other hand, according to BILD information, Serge Gnabry’s farewell is becoming more and more – Real Madrid want international.

According to the report, Real Madrid are seeking to go after Gnabry and also that Bayern Munich do not want to risk losing via a free transfer.

Bild made the following points about Bayern Munich’s strategy and priorities for this plan:

► Transferring Money (contract to 2023) is currently the top priority. after final Champions LeagueThe Senegalese would certainly agree. ► If Mane comes, then Gnabry’s usual place will go, and the pressure on the club will increase. The DFB star turned down an impressive offer (from 17 to 19 million euros per year). BILD KNOW: Bavaria is frustrated and doesn’t want to bid for more money – yet.

Bild also stated that Bayern Munich are ready to serve Liverpool €30m for Mane, while Jurgen Klopp’s club wants €50m – and clubs are likely to agree on €40m. However, Bild does not explain how all this would work if the financial gap persists.

Laimer is expected to cost €20 million, while Gnabry is expected to sell for €40 million.

As for Gravenbrich, it is expected that the Dutchman will cost Bayern Munich 18.5 million euros, in addition to 5.5 million euros in bonuses, and 7.5% selling fees to Ajax.

If you want more information and some ideas on how we feel about potential moves for the summer transfer window, check out our warm-up podcast this weekend: