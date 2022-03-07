Report: DeMarcus Lawrence’s future in doubt after he refuses to cut wages

Getty Images

Cowboys “likely to‘To release the recipient Amary Cooper. They can also move from the defensive end De Marcus Lawrence.

Calvin Watkins from Dallas Morning News Reports Cowboys asked Lawrence To reduce his salary, but he refused. This could push Lawrence elsewhere.

In 2014, the Cowboys launched a struggling DeMarcus Ware after it refused to cut pay.

The Cowboys have always been expected to have a decision on Lawrence’s future. Lawrence is set to make $19 million in base salary and count $27 million toward the cap, the fifth-highest cap figure in the league in his position. His release, if determined after the June 1 cut, would save the Cowboys $19 million off their cap in 2022 with $8 million in dead money.

Lawrence received a five-year, $105 million extension in April 2019 after back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. He had 14.5 sacks, 26 lead hits, 14 stop losses in 2017 and 10.5 sacks, 23 quarterbacks, and 15 tackles loss in 2018.

He hasn’t been the same player since.

In 39 games over the past three seasons, he’s had a total of 14.5 sacks, 33 quarterbacks, 26 tackles to lose and no Pro Bowls.

He played only seven games in 2021 after breaking his foot in practice in the week following the opening game.

Defensive end the other start of the team, Randy Gregoryis a free agent, which complicates the team’s decision.