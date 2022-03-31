Report: Russian forces withdraw from Chernobyl due to “radiation sickness”

Several hundred Russian troops have been withdrawn from the Chernobyl nuclear facility in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” and are being treated in Belarus, according to reports.

The Pentagon confirmed earlier that Russian forces began withdrawing from the decrepit facility, which was captured on the first day of the invasion, after the Kremlin pledged to scale back their offensive.

But an employee of the public council at Ukraine’s state agency for the management of the exclusion zone said the soldiers escaped while they were being irradiated and taken to a medical facility in Gomel, Belarus, I mentioned the mirror.

Yaroslav Yemelianenko wrote on Facebook: “Another group of radioactive terrorists who captured the Chernobyl region has been brought to the Belarusian Radiomedical Center in Gomel today.”

“Have you dug trenches in the red woods, b-hess? Now live the rest of your short life with this. There are rules for dealing with this area. It’s mandatory because radiation is physics – it works regardless of condition or shoulder rank,” he wrote.

Several hundred Russian soldiers, seen here being taken to a medical facility, were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl power plant. Facebook / Yaroslav Yemelianenko

Russian forces captured Chernobyl on the first day of the invasion. Environmental Protection Agency / Russian Ministry of Defense Press Service / HANDOUT

“With a minimum level of intelligence in the leadership or soldiers, these consequences could have been avoided,” added Yemelianenko.

Talk of the disease came shortly after Ukrainian officials claimed that Russian forces “looted and destroyed” a specialized laboratory It contains “highly active” radioactive samples from the decommissioned nuclear plant.

The theater agency said in a Facebook post that the lab contains “highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in enemy hands,” referring to the unstable atoms that emit radiation.

Alleged Russian tanks are seen in front of the main reactor at Chernobyl. Forgotten Chernobyl / Facebook

The Ukrainian agency had said it hoped it would harm Russian forces [themselves] Not the civilized world.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of using the exclusion zone around Chernobyl to prepare for new attacks.

A US official told AFP this week that Russian forces are “moving away from the Chernobyl facility and heading toward Belarus. Chernobyl is (area) where they’ve begun to reposition some of their forces—leaving, moving away from the Chernobyl facility and moving to Belarus.”

We think they will leave. “I can’t tell you that they are all gone,” the official added.

Russian military vehicles in Trostianets, Sumy region, Ukraine, retaken by the Ukrainian army. Environmental Protection Agency / Roman Bilibili

Bodies of Russian soldiers lie on the ground after Ukrainian forces recaptured the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv. FADEL SENNA / AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the head of Ukraine’s state nuclear company said on Thursday that the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency would set up online monitoring missions for the Russian-occupied Chernobyl and Zaporizhia stations.

Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin said the IAEA should use its influence to ensure that Russian nuclear officials do not interfere with the operation of nuclear reactors occupied by Russian forces.

“(The IAEA) can and should influence this, and that question will be discussed,” Cotten said.

He said he could not reveal all the results of the meeting he held on Wednesday with the visiting head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi.