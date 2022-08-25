August 25, 2022

Reports: Lakers trade veteran goalkeeper Patrick Beverly

Joy Love August 25, 2022

Patrick Beverly is said to be hopping for the second time this summer.

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have made a casual move late Wednesday night, with multiple reports indicating that they are close to getting veteran points guard Patrick Beverly of the Utah Jazz.

Tallinn Horton Tucker and Stanley Johnson will go to Utah in return.

Beverley was seen as a major contributor to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ return to the playoffs last season, starting 54 games averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 34.3% on 3-pointers. listed as part of Five players, five-pack pick For Rudi Gobert in July, Beverly will pass through Utah without fitting in with jazz. Barring any other moves by the Lakers, Beverly will be in the backcourt mix along with Russell Westbrook, who he shares with him. controversial history.

Horton Tucker settled into his third season with Los Angeles, despite playing a bigger role (25.2 mpg versus 20.1 in 2020-21). Johnson, who was originally drafted No. 8 overall by Detroit in 2015, took over the Lakers after a few 10-day contracts, averaging 6.7 ppg and 3.2 rpg at 22.8 mpg in 48 games (27 starts).

Soon after news of the trade broke, Beverly took to Twitter and posted a praying hand emoji. Beverley’s move to Utah continues to change the Jazz season as they traded 3 and D swingman Royce O’Neale to Brooklyn in June and have had trade rumors swirling around All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell for weeks now.

