Rescue operations in Dnipro have ended, with the provisional death toll at 44

: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is facing increasing pressure from his European allies to allow the export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. In an interview with a news agency Bloomberg (Paid Article in English), the German chancellor says he is in talks with his allies on the matter. He does not rule out the possibility of supplying the said tanks, but insists that the decision should be made jointly with the states that support Ukraine.

: We explained, in November, Why conflict advances international justice “The New Way” on war crimes. In fact, cooperation between Ukraine, the European Union and the International Criminal Court makes it possible to streamline the judicial treatment of these crimes, which sometimes spans decades.

: The European Commission is considering setting up an international prosecutor’s office to collect evidence of Russia’s alleged aggression in Ukraine before creating a special court. “UAn inquiry mechanism may first be considered”EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders says.

: United Kingdom announced delivery of 14 heavy Challenger tanks to Ukraine. Other Western countries are also considering sending their armored vehicles to Kyiv. But can these machines be a game changer in the field? Here are some answers 2 in this case of FranceThis emphasizes that heavy tanks require significant logistics because they require maintenance.

: In response to the EU’s ninth package of sanctions, Russia has further expanded the list of EU officials it accepted in mid-December, its Foreign Ministry announces. The operation concerns politicians, manufacturers of arms supplied to Ukraine and accused European citizens. “Formal Anti-Russian Rhetoric”. Details are yet to be released.

: London “will support” All the way to Kyiv “victory”. British Foreign Secretary James Wisely justified sending tanks to help Ukraine on Tuesday “push back” Until the Russians in the east and south of the country, London supported the Ukrainians “victory”.

: Ukraine receives first €3 billion from new €18 billion macro-financing programme. I am grateful to the EU and President @vonderleyen for their strong support. Protecting 🇺🇦’s financial stability is vital to our collective victory against the occupier #РазомПереможемо #StandWithUkraine

: President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine has received the first tranche of three billion euros out of an envelope of 18 billion planned by the European Union for 2023.

: 2pm, we look at the topics:

#RetireesSnuipp-FSU, the first elementary school union, plans 70% strike in schools on ThursdayA day of mobilization and strikes against pension reform.

• France will have more than 68 million people in 2023, or +0.3% in one year, declares INSEE. Last year, 723,000 babies were born in France, the lowest number since 1946.

: On December 31, 2022, 89 Russian soldiers were killed in an explosion in Makivka, Ukraine. For families, today there are many questions about this official figure. An online petition has been launched demanding the release of the full list of victims.

: Search and rescue operations completed in Dnipro: – 39 people rescued, including 6 children;- 44 people killed, including 5 children;- 79 people injured, including 16 children;- 47 people reported missing (23 dead, 4 found alive). https://t.co/hUUmOiuB23

: In total, twenty people are missing. About 200 people lived in this nine-story building, which was hit hard by a Kh-22 missile. The strike was one of the most dangerous to civilians since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Follow our life.

: Presidential adviser Kirill Tymoshenko announced that relief operations in Dnipro had ended, four days after the strike damaged a residential building. The provisional count is 44 dead, including 5 minors, and 79 injured.

: Europe will continue to support Ukraine “As long as it takes” Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen made the pledge against Russia. “Our unwavering support for Ukraine will never waver”she insists.

: Ukrainian presidential media adviser Oleksiy Arestovitch tenders his resignation. In a video intervention, he raised the possibility that the Dnipro tragedy could be the result of the work of Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses. The comment caused an uproar in the country, especially since Moscow used the same argument. “I made a big mistake in life”, Wrote first thing this morning. The adviser then posted a picture indicating the withdrawal of the mail.

: It's noon, here's the point of the message:

• The Paris prosecutor’s office announces Initiating an investigation for moral and sexual harassment against Noël Le Graet, president of the French Football Federation. He was reported for “sexual abuse”.

: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is visiting the headquarters of the Vostok Group, which has been mobilized in the wake of the war in Ukraine, this morning. However, the exact location is not reported, and may be in Russia or Ukraine. The minister held a meeting with several high-ranking officials, including Valery Gerasimov, the new commander of the military invasion. Shoigu renewed Russia’s aim to increase the size of the army to 1.5 million people in the period 2023-2026.

: “Our wretched, persecuted homeland needs saving. It has been plundered, wounded, caught in a war of aggression, and turned into a prison run by the most shameless and devious villains. Any resistance to this gang – however small, given my current limited ability – is significant.”

Navalny, a Russian adversary, has been languishing in prison for two years, where he endured a miserable life. “Priority Treatment” and regular periods of solitary confinement. He posted a letter on his Instagram account. “Darkness will eventually disappear”, He writes and calls “Don’t Give in to Despair”.

: A Dnipro residential building may have been hit by a Kh-22 anti-ship missile (NATO code: AS-4 “Kitchen”) fired from a Tu-22M3 medium bomber (NATO code: Backfire). This morning the British Ministry of Defense writes:. “Kitchen is known to be inaccurate when used against ground targets because its radar guidance system does not distinguish targets in urban areas”, according to this source. Incidentally, the United Kingdom rejected Russian accusations that the tragedy was caused by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses.

: Relief work continues three days after shelling of residential building in Dnipro. The death toll rose to 41 after the body of the child was pulled from the rubble this morning. A total of 79 people were injured, presidential adviser Kirill Tymoshenko said.

: It's 9 o'clock, here's a new point in the topics:

: Here are some photos taken during rescue operations at a building destroyed by an airstrike in Dnipro yesterday.

: About forty people were rescued from the rubble. “More than 200 flats have been destroyed and our most important task is to resettle all the people and help rebuild this building.”This advisor was added to the Ukrainian presidency.

: “Rescue Action [à Dnipro] “There will be no end until the bodies of the dead are found.”, announced an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency last night. clarified that “A lot [blessés] including a child are in critical condition.”. A strike on a residential building has now claimed 40 lives.

: Here are the highlights for 6 o'clock:

