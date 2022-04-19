April 19, 2022

Restock your Walmart PS5 now – how to get it

Len Houle April 19, 2022

Walmart PS5 restocking is still in progress. Owns Walmart PS5 restock available for me Walmart Plus Members only. The news of the decline was first reported by Matt Swider from abbreviation.

A Walmart Plus membership costs $98 per year, although there is an option of $12.95 per month. However, it should be noted that you will not be able to participate in restocking if you have a free trial, so you will need to get a paid Walmart Plus subscription to participate. (Could you Subscribe to Walmart Plus via this Walmart link). It’s also worth noting that only the PS5 console with disc is available for purchase.

Walmart PS5 Restock (Live Now)

Walmart Restocking Event – Tips and Tricks

