Restock your Walmart PS5 now – how to get it

Walmart PS5 restocking is still in progress. Owns Walmart PS5 restock available for me Walmart Plus Members only. The news of the decline was first reported by Matt Swider from abbreviation.

A Walmart Plus membership costs $98 per year, although there is an option of $12.95 per month. However, it should be noted that you will not be able to participate in restocking if you have a free trial, so you will need to get a paid Walmart Plus subscription to participate. (Could you Subscribe to Walmart Plus via this Walmart link). It’s also worth noting that only the PS5 console with disc is available for purchase.

Walmart PS5 Restock (Live Now)

Walmart Restocking Event – Tips and Tricks

The first thing you want to do is create a file Walmart.com account If you don’t already have one. Enter your address and credit card information so that you can pay quickly if you register for a console. You’ll also need to know the correct PS5 landing pages at Walmart. (You will find the links above).

Once the consoles are available at Walmart, you will have to act super fast to secure and purchase the console. However, it should be noted that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 to 15 minutes. So if you don’t score a console on the first try, keep trying. In general, Walmart restocks lasted 1 to 3 hours. So it pays to keep trying.

Many have reported that adding the PS5 to their shopping list has helped them get their hands on the PS5. To do this, log into your Walmart account and go to PS5 product page at Walmart. Click the “Add to List” icon below the console image. You will then be asked to create a name for your wish list.

The next time Walmart restocks the PS5, you should be able to add the console to your cart via your Wishlist (instead of going to the product page and waiting for it to appear in stock. Again, mileage may vary with this Tactic, but it worked in the past.

If you decline to sign up for Walmart Plus, don’t lose hope. We’re bound to see more restockings over the coming weeks.

PS5 Restock Tracker – Stores Must Check