Restoration personnel accused of thieving products from catastrophe-strike grocery store in SW Japan

HITA, Oita — Law enforcement have sent community prosecutors papers accusing four guys of thieving dozens of things from a catastrophe-strike supermarket in this southwestern Japan town after they were being dispatched to enable reopen the shop.



Resources shut to the investigation mentioned the four men are suspected of stealing about 50 objects, such as household appliances and sundry merchandise, from the Hita branch of the Supercenter Demo retail outlet in the town of Hita, Oita Prefecture, on July 10, following it was flooded by weighty rains that hit the location.



The 4 — all from neighboring Fukuoka Prefecture — ended up workers of unique firms and experienced gathered at the supermarket for disaster recovery operate to assist in the resumption of the store’s operation.



Immediately after noticing the four performing suspiciously, a retail outlet employee alerted Hita Police Station, and police officers who arrived at the scene apprehended the men.



The four have reportedly admitted to the allegations against them.



The law enforcement station referred the circumstance to the Hita department of the Oita District Community Prosecutors Workplace on Aug. 20.



(Japanese original by Tomohiro Tsujimoto, Oita Bureau)