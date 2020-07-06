Retail Roundup: DII low cost retailer opens in North Bellmore

Discount retailer DII has set up new digs in North Bellmore .

The 58-yr-previous chain opened a keep on June 12 in a former Rite Support room at 2815 Jerusalem Ave.

The Brooklyn-headquartered retailer, whose tag line is “deals and special discounts,” sells household goods, groceries, apparel, toys, personal treatment objects and other items.

DII’s 16 outlets sell discounted objects from vendors’ “end lot” stock, stated Stephanie Mehta, director of human sources for the retailer.

“And we get a wonderful deal for the reason that they’re just striving to get rid of the number of pieces that are remaining and then we pass on that personal savings to the shopper. It is the exact beneficial items as if we bought it to start with ton,” she mentioned.

Longtime New Yorkers may well be acquainted with the DII chain, which started in 1962 in Manhattan as DeeDee’s. Some suppliers afterwards have been referred to as Significant D, Mehta reported.

The company is owned by Brooklyn brothers Morris and Harold Dweck, who are sons of one particular of the founders, Albert Dweck.

In 2006, when the brothers took over the family small business, the name was adjusted to DII.

The name is a reference to “deals and discounts” and the owners’ past name, Mehta mentioned.

Since its founding, the company has opened 37 suppliers in the New York Metropolis metro area. Now, 16 outlets exist, including one particular in Elmont, 11 in New York City and a few in New Jersey.

The North Bellmore keep is accomplishing well in product sales, greater than the firm expected, said Mehta, who claimed the suburban demographic – with obtain to cars and trucks — differs from those in the locations wherever most of the other DII merchants are.

She declined to disclose revenue quantities.

But she mentioned the powerful foot visitors could possibly be a result of DII becoming a neighborhood wide range retailer that reminds Extended Islanders who grew up in Queens and Brooklyn of residence. The COVID-19 pandemic could be actively playing a job, as well.

DII retailers have been allowed by the state to keep on being open up through the pandemic for the reason that they are deemed essential — selling food, overall health care items and cleaning supplies.

Discounters in basic had been executing well before the pandemic, when section outlets and clothing suppliers have been having difficulties with huge-box and on the net competition.

Considering the fact that the pandemic, brick-and-mortar discounters have carried out even much better simply because pandemic-similar business shutdowns led to the temporary closings of so numerous stores, lessening opposition, and due to the fact lots of unemployed and furloughed individuals shop for savings.

“Anything which is seriously linked with value, whether or not it be in residence solutions, clothing, normal goods, appears to be to be holding up quite effectively during the pandemic,” mentioned Neil Saunders, running director of retail at GlobalData, a Manhattan-dependent current market research agency.

In the initially quarter of this 12 months, for instance, Walmart’s product sales at shops open up at minimum a person calendar year increased 10% and online revenue grew 74% compared to the similar time period last yr.

