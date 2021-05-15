Retired BC. Vancouver police mistakenly arrest Supreme Court judge

Vancouver police have apologized after authorities mistakenly arrested a well-known retired judge.

BC The first black person to be named on the Supreme Court was Selvin Romley.

Romley told Global News that while he was walking at sea, five police officers approached and found a suspect who was screaming at people, screaming and trying to kick them.

Officers matched Romley’s description of the suspect and placed him in handcuffs “for official protection.”

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned man aged 40-50; Romley is in his 80s.











“This is a very embarrassing incident and I hope it never happens again,” he told Global News.

“They need to know before they handcuff anyone … they at least have to figure out who they are.”

Romley said the department had come to apologize and that he did not plan to file a complaint, but that “they should learn.”

When they met Romley, Vancouver police confirmed that they had been called to the English Bay area at 9:15 a.m. on information that a stranger had assaulted them, “similar to the suspect’s description.

“Considering the violent nature of the incident, the person was handcuffed. He was compliant and identified himself as a retired judge, ”said Chargett. Steve Addison said.

“The handcuffs were quickly removed and the person was allowed to proceed as soon as it became clear that he was not a suspect and had done nothing wrong.”

Romily was born in Trinidad and Tobago and came to Vancouver to study at the University of British Columbia, where he was born in 1966 to Peter A. Graduated from the Alert School of Law.

He was appointed a judge in 1974, and was ordained in 1995. Elevated to the Supreme Court, he is credited with being the first black person to do so.

The retired judge had a long and glorious life, but was most famous for leading the investigation into the murder of Reena Wirk.

– With files by Jordan Armstrong