June 19, 2024

Revealing the cause of death of “9-1-1” crew member Rico Brim

Roxanne Bacchus June 19, 2024 2 min read
'9-1-1'

20th century

Cause of death of Rico Prim 9-1-1 A crew member was confirmed dead in a highway accident in May.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Brehm suffered sudden cardiac dysfunction and had cardiomegaly (enlarged heart) with left ventricular enlargement. The manner of his death is classified as natural.

Primm was a member of IATSE Local 80. His cause of death was initially thought to be due to drowsiness after a long shift. However, the autopsy report indicates that Prem died of a heart attack.

The crew member had just finished a 14-hour shift on the ABC drama series and was involved in an accident while driving home to Woodland Hills from Pomona.

Brim was reportedly driving north on Interstate 57 at Via Verde Drive in San Dimas when his car left the road for unknown reasons, went up an embankment and flipped onto its roof. One crew member was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the incident, IATSE issued a statement saying: “We are fully committed to the safety and well-being of all our members and extend our heartfelt condolences to the member’s family. Workers have a reasonable expectation that they can get to work and return home safely. No one should be placed in unsafe conditions while trying to earn a living.” “For a living.”

Twenty TV, the studio behind it 9-1-1also issued a statement after Prem’s death saying, “On behalf of the studio and everyone at… 9-1-1We send our sincere and deep condolences to the family and friends of Rico Brehm.

2 min read

