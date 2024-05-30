Revealing the cause of death of the late actor Johnny Actor in the series “General Hospital”.

Johnny Wactor’s cause of death has been revealed

Johnny Wactor, Public Hospital The actor’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the actor was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

His death has been classified as premeditated murder.

Wactor was shot early Saturday, May 25, in Los Angeles when he resisted three robbers armed with guns who were trying to take his car’s catalytic converter.

LAPD asked for the public’s help with tips after the suspects fled the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a May 28 news release, based on witness statements, that Wactor had finished his shift as a bartender at a local bar and was walking to his car when he “encountered three individuals who had lifted Wactor’s vehicle with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter.”

“Without provocation, one of the individuals shot the victim,” police said.

“The three suspects involved were wearing dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan. The suspects fled north on Hope Street. The Central Bureau of Investigation’s Homicide Bureau is investigating this case and is asking for the public’s assistance.