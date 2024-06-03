Review of Tiny Terry Turbo Journey: The Simpsons Standalone: ​​Hit and Run

Below this paragraph is my full review of Little turbo ride– A new open-world action comedy game is now available on Steam and can be played on Steam Deck. It’s a good review. It does what you expect. But I can save you some time now. If you are a fan The Simpsons: Hit and RunThen you have to play Little turbo ride. It’s a perfect recreation of this ridiculous open world JTA-Like the Gathering Experiment, only without Homer and Springfield. Anyway, for anyone still reading, here’s the review.

Little turbo ride It tells the classic story of an awkward teenager who misses summer school while his family is on vacation to focus on his dream of driving a car into space. This is the basic premise of Turbo ride. You are Tiny Terry and after lying to get a job at a taxi company, you get a car. Now your mission is to collect trash and cash to help you upgrade your taxi and make it go faster and faster. If you fully upgrade it, you can drive it to the top of a giant building and into space. probably. That’s the plan, at least. This is your goal Little turbo ride.

However, to get all the junk and money needed to max out your taxi and get to outer space, you’ll need to explore a fun and colorful open world full of characters you can help and collectibles you can find. immediately, Turbo rideI was blown away by the animation. Even on the Steam Deck, the game looks great, like a trippy, lively Saturday morning animation directed by Weird Al.

Little turbo ride The back of the quote “Committing petty crimes has never been so fun or funny.” Game type A comedic, GTA-like game set in an open world and featuring a platforming system I love Colorful visuals, responsive controls, fun writing, and a great ending Dislike An additional task or two may be needed Developer com. snekflat Platforms Verified PC/Steam Deck release date May 30 game I played about 3 and a half hours and finished the game.

Every character I met in this strange world was a distorted mass of bright colors and limbs. Better yet, they all made me laugh, mostly because they didn’t know how to respond to Tiny Terry. His antics and dedication to being the weirdest person in the room led to some of the best awkward pauses I’ve ever encountered in a video game.

I also appreciate it because it’s weird and wild Turbo ride It never feels like he’s just doing things randomly. It still feels like a (somewhat) real world with real people living in it. Even Terry has moments of real growth and care. All of this helps the game avoid the trap of being a collection of internet memes and bad jokes randomly thrown together, which is how other comedy games can often feel. There is depth here.

But great writing, colorful visuals, silly antics, and a cute main character aren’t enough to make a great game. You also need to have fun playing and Little turbo ride She excels at that too.

Ultra Rare Originals / Snekflat

It sounds lazy, but the best way to describe this game is: The Simpsons: Hit and RunBut without the copyrighted characters. Likes Hit and runin Turbo ride You explore a large but not huge open world full of random trash (in this case, literal trash) to collect. Sometimes unwanted waste is just sitting around. Other times it is hidden in out of the way places. Likes Hit and run, you do light platforming to get to these places while also completing silly tasks for the townspeople which often involve driving and jumping around the city. Like too Hit and run-You can hop into any NPC’s car and drive around the city as a passenger.

Turbo ride It actually expands Hit and run By adding more upgrades, you can unlock them as you play, such as the glider and different weapons. (Oh, don’t worry, there’s no combat in this game. You just use weapons to break open chests or annoy random NPCs.) I also greatly prefer running and driving. Turbo ride Because the platform feels really nice and responsive compared to the more rigid controls Hit and run And even some of the other big open world games out there. (look at you Doctrine killer…)

Little turbo ride It will probably take less than four hours to complete, but if you tried to go ahead and collect everything it could take close to six hours. Either way, you’re in for a great, funny open-world comedy game In reality It made me laugh a lot and is a dream to play. It may not be so Hit and run 2, But it’s a great game in itself.

