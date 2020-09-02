Revised plans for the new supermarket have been released

Before submitting a planning application to Kirklees Council, Little GB is consulting on revised plans for a new store in Hudsfield.

It follows the council’s decision to reject previous plans for development.

If successful, the latest projects will bring the former Spot Cow Pub site back into use, while improving local shopping options and creating 40 new jobs for the local area.

Details of the planned development can be found at www.lidl-newheyroad.com, where an online feedback form is also available.

Little says its previous planning application for a new store on the site was “well received” by the community.

Lit points out that following the Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee’s rejection decision last year, there are now improvements in the design of the store building and boundary wall to incorporate natural stone into the planning application.

Robert Beaumont, Regional Property Director, Littlelin, said: “The response from the local community has been encouraging and I would like to thank everyone who has supported us so far.

“We firmly believe that locals will benefit from the extra shopping choice and competition offered by a Little Shop on New Hay Road.

“The site has been out of date for a few years now, and a new supermarket will not only redesign the site and create jobs for the local area, but will also cater to the existing stores at the Nook Local Center in Saland.

“We are grateful for the continued support and are committed to working with the congregation so that we can bring this new store to the community.

“We hope that as many people as possible can join us for this ‘virtual’ public consultation. We look forward to sharing and discussing our plans with everyone.”