October 17, 2022

Rhea Ripley returns to work in the ring after brain and dental injury

Roxanne Bacchus October 17, 2022 2 min read
Brian Stevie / Getty Images

Doomsday is finally over.

Rhea Ripley returned to the ring this past weekend, wrestling In a mixed match with Damien Priest Saturday at a WWE Live event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The match was Ripley’s first since June, when Ripley was sidelined due to a brain and dental injury. Despite losing the contest to tandem Dolph Ziggler and Nikki ASH, Ripley took to Twitter to celebrate her comeback, Saying “I’m back B****es!”

Ripley’s recovery from the facial abnormal knee has been an ongoing process, even involving Ripley get intensive dental work, As well as wearing a heart monitor for a while. Ripley Declared herself “Iron Man” while wearing the screen. before injury Ripley was the number one contender For the WWE Raw Women’s Championship for Bianca Belair, but she had to miss the Money In The Bank special live event last July. During her time out of active competition, Ripley was a constant presence on WWE programming, helping Judgment Day influence a descendant of the Mysterio family, Dominic at their side.

Ripley was part of the Doomsday stable Since WrestleMania Backlash, When Ripley helped Doomsday Leader Edge defeat AJ Styles. Edge has since been banished from the group, Instead of the new leader Finn Balor. The group remains a thorn in the side of AJ Styles who turned to some old friends for backup recently, in the form of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson return.

