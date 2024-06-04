Rhys Hoskins gets emotional during standing ovation upon his return to Philadelphia – NBC Sports Philadelphia

Rhys Hoskins didn’t play a single game in 2023, but his impact was still felt throughout Philadelphia in what ended up being his final season as a Philly.

He was tasked with pitching the first pitch against the Marlins in the Wild Card Series to start Red October. It was an overwhelming response from the crowd of over 44,000 fans.

This does not reflect what we witnessed on a simple Monday night in June.

The Brewers are in town for a three-game series. It is the first time in his career that Hoskins has entered Citizens Bank Park as part of the opposition.

The welcome he received is enough to make anyone emotional.

Pitch Clock: Stopped

Crowd: Electric

Emotions: high

“I’m the kind of person who cries,” Hoskins said before the game. “I’m probably going to cry at some point today. But I think it tells you everything you need to know about the energy and passion that I’ve been able to get from this place over the past decade.”

“Yes, it will definitely be an unforgettable match. I hope they don’t have to stop the match because I cry a lot.”

If it’s anything to go by, Reese, we’re all crying too.

Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcast | YouTube music | Spotify | stitch | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube