Rick Springfield and Jackson White pay tribute.

“Tell Me Lies” and “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” starring Jackson White He shares the sad news of the passing of his father, Jack Cameron White.

Jack White was the ex-husband of Katey Sagal and was a drummer and actor on the ABC and CMT series “Sons of Anarchy” and the television series “Nashville.”

“This man taught me everything. We went through ups and downs, as a man does with his father. But in the end it was just love,” Jackson White wrote in the caption of the photo. Posted on Instagram Tuesday. “He was an open book, a fighter, and was truly the funniest person my sister and I have ever known, and he single-handedly invented the loudest, most powerful backbeat I have ever seen.”

“He’s no longer in pain,” White added. “We’ll remember him, 6’4, wearing a denim shirt and a Starbucks bagel, leading us on tour, teaching us every important song ever written. I wear his shoes every day. Not that he had really great shoes. Big Jack White. 1954-2024. I love you, Dad, forever.”

The post included archival videos and photos of his father, who played with dozens of musicians, most notably Rick Springfield in 1976, and in the early 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, according to Jack White’s website. He and Sagal married in the 1990s and had two children, Sarah and Jackson.

Sagal commented on her son’s post, writing: “Sweet Jackson and beautiful Sarah, I will always be grateful to your dad for you! Thank you Jack ❤️🙏 Finally free.”

A cause of death was not released. USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Jackson, White and Sagal for comment.

Rick Springfield Praises Jack White: ‘Have a Great Time Together’

In a statement shared with USA TODAY on Wednesday, Springfield said the two had spent time “healing” together before White’s death.

“I played drums for a living,” is how Jack described his life as a drummer. “We met in 1976 and had a big hit together in 1980. We were young and hungry for a challenge and had traveled the world for years,” Springfield said.

“I saw him two days before he died. He was loving, he was making jokes, he was very drunk on morphine. After nearly fifty years together, there were some things that needed to be worked out, and when he held my hand and kissed it, all was forgiven for both parties. As it should be. Thank you for having me in your wild life, brother.”

White indicated health issues in May 2023. Posted on Facebook He posted a photo of himself with his children, and in his comment on the photo he said: “It was a beautiful day with two of the most amazing and important people in my life! Sarah and Jackson came to every therapy session! Love heals and lasts forever.”

On his now-defunct website, White described himself as a high school dropout who “took a chance” and traveled from Detroit to California to pursue his dreams of becoming a drummer. Within six months, he wrote, he was drumming with “the best R&B band in the country, Ike and Tina Turner.”