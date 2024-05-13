Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Board an old-fashioned yellow cab in New York City for Mother’s Day

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky We were getting nostalgic in the Big Apple this Mother’s Day weekend — arriving in town looking pretty good…and then getting into this oldie-but-goodie.

The couple stepped out on Sunday night in New York City on what appeared to be a parents-only date night… Aside from the fashion statement they were making while out and about – par for the course, really – they also made quite a splash with their sweet ride… Car Old school fare.

Take a look… RiRi and Rocky take a big yellow cab that looks like it’s from the 70s – with checkered borders and everything. It’s like Bob De Niro He was picking them up!

FWIW, taxis don't look like that anymore…so this was definitely a custom order.





However, you can say it was worth it… because Rihanna and Rocky look so adorable here, and the entire flashback scene is something to behold. BTW — someone gave RiRi a vinyl copy of her "Rated R" album… and it looks like she signed it from the back of the booth.







As we said, there is no sign of the kids being out for this outing – even though they were with their boys just the day before… Celebrating RZA’s second birthday Which seemed like a little kid’s dream come true.

Nothing like a little balance for Mama and Papa Bear…that’s what parenting is all about.