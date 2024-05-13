May 13, 2024

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Board an old-fashioned yellow cab in New York City for Mother’s Day

Roxanne Bacchus May 13, 2024

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

It doesn’t always seem to go…

Taxi ride on Mother’s Day!!!

05/13/2024 at 6:37 AM PST

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky We were getting nostalgic in the Big Apple this Mother’s Day weekend — arriving in town looking pretty good…and then getting into this oldie-but-goodie.

The couple stepped out on Sunday night in New York City on what appeared to be a parents-only date night… Aside from the fashion statement they were making while out and about – par for the course, really – they also made quite a splash with their sweet ride… Car Old school fare.

Take a look… RiRi and Rocky take a big yellow cab that looks like it’s from the 70s – with checkered borders and everything. It’s like Bob De Niro He was picking them up!

FWIW, taxis don’t look like that anymore…so this was definitely a custom order.



the background

However, you can say it was worth it… because Rihanna and Rocky look so adorable here, and the entire flashback scene is something to behold. BTW — someone gave RiRi a vinyl copy of her “Rated R” album… and it looks like she signed it from the back of the booth.



11/05/23

As we said, there is no sign of the kids being out for this outing – even though they were with their boys just the day before… Celebrating RZA’s second birthday Which seemed like a little kid’s dream come true.

Nothing like a little balance for Mama and Papa Bear…that’s what parenting is all about.

As for the taxi… hey, they’re living in their paved paradise these days.



