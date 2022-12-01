Rings of Power Reprise Leading Role for Season 2 – The Hollywood Reporter

Prime Video the Lord of the Rings The series announced seven new recurring cast members for the second season.

Among the additions, there’s also a change: the fan-favorite role of Orc leader Adar has been recast. Game of thrones Veteran Joseph Moll is replaced by Sam Hazeldine (Poor disguise) in the role.

Additionally, Gabriel Akoudecki (Ridley Road(Yassin “Zits” perfumes)the magician), Ben Daniels (the crown), newcomer Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towell (Persuade) and Nicholas Woodson (Rome) join the show.

Since the premiere, Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Vernon Sanders, President of Global Television, said: Amazon Studios. To date, Season 1 is Prime Video’s best-selling original series in every region and has been watched by over 100 million people worldwide, truly a global hit that speaks to the universal nature of its powerful storytelling. We welcome these incredible actors to Our Fellowship and look forward to telling many more. One of the amazing Second Age stories in season two.”

rings of power It tells the story of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age of Middle-earth history, and takes place thousands of years before the events of Middle-earth The hobbit And the the Lord of the Rings books.

The first season premiered in September and All eight episodes Available on Prime Video. No date has been announced for a second season yet, but it will likely return in 2024 Along with some other fantasy shows.