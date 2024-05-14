Rings of Power season two with subtitles

Amazon Prime Video

“Prepare yourselves.”

That’s what sword-wielding Galadriel (Morfydd Clarke) declares to Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and her other warrior companions in the just-released trailer for Prime Video’s second season. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

Season 2 of the JRR Tolkien adaptation is coming on August 29, and it might be a simple matter of preparing yourself.

One word: Sauron. Another word: unleash.

Darker and darker than most of the first season, a just-released sneak peek at the second season also gives a sneak peek at Charlie Ficker’s Dark Tower for the Master of Mordor. Plus, there are some new episodes and the making of it in there as well, and an inferno explosion that could rival Mount Doom’s big explosion in season one. Or as Khazadûm Prince Durin (Owen Arthur) says in said minute-long teaser: “An ancient and powerful evil has returned” – as you can see above.

In addition to the teaser look at the fates of elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and harvots, Prime Video at its presentation today also dropped some LOTR Main art.

If you had any doubt that Vicker’s evil Sauron would be the center of next season, this poster should put an end to that.

With much flourish, J.D. Payne and Patrick MacKay were featured Lotter: Rings of power It premiered on Prime Video on September 1, 2022 with a two-episode premiere, and ran until October 24 of that year. After a large-scale battle for Middle-earth in previous episodes, the surprise ending revealed that Sauron had been hiding in plain sight all along.

Big Swing from The Jennifer Salke Show, Season 1 of Power rings It cost approximately $700 million, when including the cost of acquiring the rights from J. R. R. Tolkien’s estate.

Over the course of Season 1, Deadline took fans behind the scenes loter; Power rings With our exclusive video presentation Inside the ring. The feud between Neil Gaiman and Elon Musk sparked, among many reactions, the eight-episode first season that had been watched by more than 100 million viewers globally by the final week of 2022, according to Amazon. Trivial Pursuit Moment: This viewership made the series the most watched series ever at the time on Jeff Bezos’ Steamboat.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power The second season is produced by directors J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

Fellow EPs on the epic multi-season series are Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill and Jennifer Hutchison, along with co-executive producer and director Charlotte Brändström. Kate Hazel and Helen Chang are also producing with co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenys Mullins and Matthew Penry Davie. Season two of Lotter: Rings of power It also sees Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper among its directors.