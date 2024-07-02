Rishi Sunak: I didn’t give up on winning

To play this content, please enable JavaScript, or try a different browser. Video comment, Sunak ‘not at all’ resigned to election result

Rishi Sunak said he was “not giving up at all” on winning the July 4 general election, despite talk of a “supermajority” for Labour.

The prime minister told the BBC his party had “not gotten everything right”, adding that he understood people’s frustration with him and the Conservatives.

However, he said people should be “aware” of the “danger” of a Labour government and warned the public against going into the election without thinking.

Asked if he would remain Conservative leader if he was defeated on Thursday, he said he loved his party “very much” and “will always put myself at its service”.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is trying to counter complacency among his supporters, telling voters in Buckinghamshire that results will “come down to a few hundred votes in many constituencies”.

He said people should imagine “waking up on Friday morning to another five years of Conservative government”.

Speaking to reporters later, Sir Keir said he would face challenges if his party succeeded in “crossing the line” and forming the next government.

“It will be really difficult because there will be a very difficult legacy after 14 years of failure under this government.

“We will have to do very difficult things to move the country forward.”

On Sunday evening, following England’s last-gasp equaliser against Slovakia, Sunak wrote on social media: “It’s not over until it’s over.”

Asked if he would try to pull off the political equivalent of a Jude Bellingham-style backflip to improve his party’s standing, Sunak, a keen cricket fan, said he would likely try to pull off a “glamorous cover campaign”.

He added that people are still in the process of making up their minds, and although not everyone agrees with him, he has the “courage to stick to his convictions.”

The prime minister acknowledged that people were frustrated with and with the party, saying that “the last few years have been difficult”, pointing to the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Mr Sunak said he would remain an MP after the election.

Asked if he would remain as Conservative Party leader, Sunak said he was focusing on the general election campaign.