June 14, 2024

Roaring Kitty’s GameStop stake rose to 9 million shares

Cheryl Riley June 14, 2024 2 min read

Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty, will host a live broadcast on YouTube on June 7, 2024.

Source: Roaring Kitty | Youtube

Stock meme hero Keith Gill, known as “Roaring Kitty” online, appears to have increased his ownership in GameStop common stock and appears to own more than 9 million shares.

Gill posted a new screenshot of his e-commerce portfolio on Reddit Superstonk Forum After the bell on Thursday, it shows he now owns 9.001 million shares of GameStop stock and more than $6 million in cash. On June 2, the first day he began revealing his position in the 2024 meme stock craze, his portfolio contained 5 million shares plus 120,000 call options against GameStop.

