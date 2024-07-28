Robert Downey Jr. Reveals He’s Returning to Marvel in a Shocking New Role

Real support

Robert Downey Jr. surprised fans with the news that he is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 59-year-old actor will star in the new Avengers movie as Doctor Doom. Avengers: Judgment Day.

the Oppenheimer The star surprised fans at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday night (July 27) when he was dramatically revealed in the new role during a Marvel panel.

Downey Jr. stepped through a row of similarly masked characters on stage, removing his silver mask to a cheering audience reaction.

“New mask, same mission,” he triumphantly declared after it was announced that he would be playing Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers film.

The actor, of course, is no stranger to the MCU, having first appeared as Iron Man in 2008. He reprised the role in 10 Marvel films over the next 11 years before exiting the franchise in 2019 after Avengers: Endgame.

In recent interviews, Downey Jr. has said he would “happily” return to Marvel, saying, “It’s part of my DNA.”

However, fans have assumed that if he does return again, he will naturally reprise his role as the playful genius Tony Stark, aka Iron Man – who died in 2019. Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr. speaks on stage during the Marvel Studios Symposium in Hall H at the San Diego Convention and Exhibition Center in San Diego, California on July 27, 2024. ( Getty Images for Disney )

The news that Downey Jr. was cast as the villain Victor Von Doom came as a huge surprise.

However, it wasn’t entirely surprising. Back in December, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that the Iron Man story was over for good. Feige said: Vanity Fair He had no interest in interfering with the character’s emotional outburst.



Avengers: Judgment DayThe film, which has no release date yet, will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo in their own return to Marvel.

The duo – who have directed four Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including 2019’s blockbuster hit Avengers: Endgame – He also appeared at Comic-Con on Saturday (July 27).

When we directed Avengers: Endgame“Joe and I really thought this was the end of the road for us in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Russo told fans at the event.

“Since then, through a very special story, Joe and I have come to see a possible path forward with you.”

There were plenty of amazing moments during Marvel’s panel, which began with a roaring Deadpool chorus, inspired by the recently released film. Deadpool and Wolverine, Which Feige claimed set the box office record for the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

Although it was released to average reviews, Deadpool and Wolverine The Last Day has had the biggest domestic box office opening of the year, taking $96m (£74m) on Friday (July 26) at the US domestic box office, the sixth-biggest opening of all time.