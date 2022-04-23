Robert Eggers in The Northman: Directing is a “crazy” job

Were you surprised by the audience who found your first two films?

I felt that “the witch” [2016] It’s going to get some distribution and hopefully I’ll get enough good reviews that maybe someone will let me make another movie. I wasn’t expecting a boring pilgrim horror movie to succeed, that’s for sure.

You find your movie boring?

I hate “the witch,” but that’s another story. But in theory, no, I don’t find a movie like this boring. In fact, I watch much more boring films than mine with great pleasure.

But you seem to have the self-awareness to be able to say, “This is how my work might be perceived by the lay public.”

The ‘witch’ got a lot of [expletive] False marketing of a horror movie. I mean, I think it’s a horror movie, but I can understand how people looking for a certain formula weren’t satisfied. But with The Northman, it’s a challenge because I try to do both.

So how do you thread that needle? Where do your feelings cross the mainstream?

You want something that’s familiar enough that people can have it, but different enough to be something new, and I think that’s what everyone went for in this movie. And what’s been great for me is that the source materials are easy-to-read and accessible texts. I know kids don’t flock to Barnes & Noble to get their versions of Icelandic epics, but a lot of medieval literature is very strange and mysterious, and that stuff isn’t.

With that said, it’s increasingly rare for a filmmaker with your background to graduate to such a big-budget movie unless they take on a pre-existing franchise.