May 30, 2024

Robert Kennedy Jr. complains about not being able to debate Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Rusty Knowles May 30, 2024 2 min read

Son-in-law of the assassinated president JFK» The first face-to-face between Biden and Trump on June 27, CNN accuses the channel of excluding him from the debate.

Independent White House candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has complained to the organization responsible for running his campaign that he was excluded from a televised debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, his campaign team said Wednesday. Son-in-law of the assassinated president “JFK” The first face-to-face between Biden and Trump is scheduled to air on June 27, accusing CNN of excluding him from the debate.

Joe Biden’s lawyers filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday that his team had openly asked him not to attend and that US media had reported that Donald Trump had done so. “Guaranteed from CNN that Mr. Kennedy will be excluded”.

Rejected by large sections of the Kennedy clan

Also at the heart of the complaint: the channel’s obligation to appear on the ballot in a sufficient number of states by June 20 to participate in the debate. However, this environmental law attorney, rejected by much of the Kennedy clan, is currently registered in only seven states.

“RFK Jr.” With no more than 10% of the vote in the polls, it has no chance of winning in November. But Democrats and Republicans worry about its impact in key states, where it could shift the votes of undecideds to one side or the other.

