His friend, screenwriter Larry Karasevsky, and Morse’s son Charlie confirmed his death on Twitter and its subsidiary CNN capc Straight.

A beloved theater actor with two Tony Awards and a handful of Emmy nominations (plus a win), Morse’s career spanned over 60 years.

Morse has appeared on Broadway since the mid-1950s, starting as adventurer J. Pierrepont Finch in 1961’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, for which he won a Tony Award for his performance. He reprized the role in the 1967 movie.

Morse has performed guest positions and voice acting on dozens of series, from “Fantasy Island” to “American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson.” But his most notable television role came with the popular series “Mad Men”. As advertising executive Bertram “Bert” Cooper eccentric but cunning, Morse has been nominated for several Emmy Awards.