Robert Morse, star of Mad Men and Broadway, dies at 90

Roxanne Bacchus April 22, 2022 1 min read
His friend, screenwriter Larry Karasevsky, and Morse’s son Charlie confirmed his death on Twitter and its subsidiary CNN capcStraight.

A beloved theater actor with two Tony Awards and a handful of Emmy nominations (plus a win), Morse’s career spanned over 60 years.

Morse has appeared on Broadway since the mid-1950s, starting as adventurer J. Pierrepont Finch in 1961’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, for which he won a Tony Award for his performance. He reprized the role in the 1967 movie.

Morse has performed guest positions and voice acting on dozens of series, from “Fantasy Island” to “American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson.” But his most notable television role came with the popular series “Mad Men”. As advertising executive Bertram “Bert” Cooper eccentric but cunning, Morse has been nominated for several Emmy Awards.

In the series’ final season, Don Draper, actor Jon Hamm, hallucinates Morse while Cooper performs a 1920s show called “The Best Things in Life Are Free” after Cooper’s death on the show, Scene redistributed Upon the news of Morse’s death.
Morse, from He called himself a “musical comedian.” I enjoyed the opportunity to perform a musical number – complete with dancers dressed as period-appropriate office workers – on the series.
“So simple, it was one of the beautiful moments of my life,” he said said time in 2015.

However, performing onstage was especially significant for Morse, who last appeared on Broadway in the 2016 revival of “Front Page.”

“I like going to the theater early,” he said, “and going out on stage with that light on.” The New York Times in 1989, where he was about to make his Tony Award-winning debut as Truman Capote in a one-man show. “I find the center of the stage, I find my center, and I feel like I belong. It’s my happiest moment.”

