Robert Pickton, one of Canada’s worst serial killers, was killed in prison

The 74-year-old convict was sentenced to life imprisonment. He confessed to murdering 49 women between 1978 and 2002.

He died without treatment. Robert Pickton, considered one of Canada’s worst serial killers, died on May 31 at the Port-Cartier prison in Quebec after being brutally beaten by a fellow inmate on May 19. The 74-year-old accused was taken to hospital and placed in an induced coma, but ultimately could not be treated. The 51-year-old man who assaulted him was placed in solitary confinement. He tried to stab the killer “Craft Selection”Before shoving a broom up his nose.

Robert Pickton has been incarcerated since 2002. At the time, the pork farmer, who only knew his family farm on the outskirts of Vancouver, lived in a mobile home adjacent to his slaughterhouse. One day in February, several police officers raided his land. A 50-year-old man is wanted for allegedly illegally hoarding firearms. But, coincidentally, the intrusion into the farm takes a horrific turn when officers discover human remains in a freezer.

“I’m going to kill another one before I turn 50”

Everything comes together from there. The man was arrested and searched the facility from top to bottom. Researchers found DNA traces of 33 women there. Many of them, drug addicts and prostitutes, had disappeared into a certain poor and downtrodden neighborhood in Vancouver in previous years. Robert Pickton, questioned in police custody, initially denied being the murderer. He denounces a gang orchestrated by the police who accused an innocent man of a simple solution in the case of the missing women. He also showed himself to be a man without a partner “Don’t do drugs, don’t smoke, don’t drink”. “I am a farmer”He would have announced that.

Robert Pickton at his farm, pictured on Canadian television.

Global Television / AFP



But reality catches up with him. Police discovered other human remains. He had no choice but to confess to the murders. He goes further, claiming to have killed a total of 49 women between 1978 and 2002. “I’m going to kill another one before I turn 50”, would have said later on the cell. On February 22, 2002, he was originally charged with the murders of two women, Serena Abbotsway and Mona Wilson. In the same year he was charged with 19 murders.

“Slaughterhouse”

Excavations of no less than 70 million Canadian dollars continued on his farm until November 2003. Meanwhile, all buildings on the property were demolished to facilitate the work of investigators and forensic experts. Robert Pickton, trained as a butcher, allegedly shot the victims in the head after taking them to his farm. He then cut off their limbs and threw them as feed to his pigs, or left them to rot on the ground. Officials also speculated that Pickton ground up human flesh and mixed it with pork before selling his products to the public. Faced with all these avenues, Robert Pickton spoke to the police about a “Slaughterhouse”. And if he was arrested, it was because he was negligent.

The investigation will reveal that the killer was already arrested in 1997 for attempted murder. That same year a prostitute told police she fled the farm after being handcuffed and stabbed. Due to the woman’s drug addiction, the justice deemed this testimony unreliable.

Robert Pickton was eventually charged with killing 26 prostitutes. At his trial, he confessed to all the charges. There are at least 241 witnesses in the trial. On December 9, 2007, he was finally convicted of only six murders “Unpremeditated”. “The Crown had to carefully assess whether it was in the public interest to move forward with the other 20 cases, and the judge ruled it was not.” A spokesperson for the British Columbia justice system said. However, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. There were many relatives of the victims “Feeling Abandoned by the Legal System”From our colleague Radio-Canada.

In 2002, during the trial of Robert Pickton, a relative of one of the victims.

Jeff Winnick/AFP



Robert Pickton’s murderer was put in solitary confinement. The 51-year-old has been serving prison terms since the early 1990s for assault, possession of stolen property, drug trafficking and theft. Reports suggest that he often assaulted his fellow inmates TVA News.