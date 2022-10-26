Robert Quinn swaps scores with Eagles, Bears: Star defensive end dealt to Philly for fourth round of draft pick

defeated Philadelphia Eagles They were the talk of the NFL during the first part of the 2022 regular season, in large part because of the many impactful moves they made in the offseason. Looks like the Eagles haven’t finished adding to their roster, though, as a team announce Wednesday that they traded the fourth-round pick to Chicago Bears Against the defensive end Robert Quinn.

The reckless player scored eight joint tackles and one bag in seven matches. While Quinn is 32 years old, he was still an influential player. Just last season, he scored 18.5 sacks in 16 games he played, and was named to the Pro Bowl as well as an All-Pro honor.

The former No. 14 was chosen overall by St. Louis rams out of North Carolina in 2011. Quinn scored a double sack in three of his first four seasons in the NFL, including 19 sacks in 2013. This isn’t the first time Quinn has been traded, as he has been dealt Miami Dolphin In 2018, and to Cowboys in Dallas In 2019. After those two one-year stints, Quinn signed with the Bears ahead of the 2020 season.

For all NFL mediaThe Bears are paying $7.1 million of Quinn’s remaining base salary this season. He has two years left on his five-year $70 million deal, and Philly handles unsecured base salaries of $14 million in 2023 and $13 million in 2024. Philly currently has Brandon Graham and Josh Sweet at the defensive end, and the two combined 5.5 sacks in Six games played. Quinn would fit in with this talented defense.

Here’s how to classify this trade:

Eagles: a-

Go, Roseman. This move shows that the Eagles are all at home in winning the Super Bowl. Remember how Rams von Miller added in last year’s trade deadline? Not that Quinn is a Miller, but the move is similar. It could be something that sparks a talented defense to be even better when Philly hits the ground ready to run after farewell week. Quinn is no spring chicken, but he has shown last year that he is still an influential player.

Philly gets an experienced passer who can move with Graham and Sweat. The fourth salary is a pretty decent price to pay for a 32-year-old, but it’s nice that Bears will pay $7.1 million of Quinn’s remaining base salary this year.

bears: b-

With this move, it looks like the bears will be putting more on the plates of Dominique Robinson and Trevis Gipson. It was bears Shopping is said Quinn is around this month as the trade deadline approaches, and they’ve found a willing partner at the Eagles. On the surface, Quinn’s fourth-rounder looks solid, but it could be his fifth if the Bears don’t pay out $7.1 million of Quinn’s remaining base salary this season. The Bears is currently in the top ten of the most available cover space with $6.69 million, In more than the maximum. Quinn was a good player, but perhaps one of those guys is a strong player on the defensive end.