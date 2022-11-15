Roberta Flack, the highly decorated vocalist whose stellar hits like “Killing Me Softly With His Song” made her among the most iconic voices of the ’70s, has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and can no longer sing, according to a statement released by her publicist Monday.

The condition, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, was diagnosed in August and made it difficult for Ms. Flack to speak, publicist Elaine Schock said in an email to The New York Times.

Ms. Flack, 85, won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance in both 1973 and 1974 garnering her first hit singles including “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (1972), “Killing Me Softly” with his songs” (73) and “Feel Like McCain” (74). Over the course of her career, She has received 14 Grammy Award nominations.

Ms. Flack, who lives in New York, appeared at the Apollo Theater as recently as 2018. Ms. Schock said she collapsed at the theater and suffered a stroke.