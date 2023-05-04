Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees include Willie Nelson

Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius and the late George Michael All entered in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, With Kate Bush finally reaching the top of that hill. Cleveland-based institution announce Wednesday, artists and groups entered the hall as the Class of 2023, a roster that includes The Spinners, Rage Against the Machine, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper, and longtime Elton John composer and songwriter Bernie Taupin.

“When you can go from Link Wray, who was one of the early influencers, to Missy Elliott and Kate Bush and The Spinners and Rage Against the Machine and Willie Nelson, you have a very diverse portfolio of businesses. To the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame prior to this show’s revelation is that rock and roll is a big fandom and a lot of people belong to it.

Elliot – the first female rapper inducted into Songwriters Hall of Famean MTV Video Vanguard Award winner and four-time Grammy Award winner – is now the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into a rock hall, which she calls “a true pioneer of the male-dominated genre.”

This set of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael, and Willie Nelson, who are among the 2023 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. AP Pictures



Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they are eligible for induction. eight out of 14 candidates They were on the ballot for the first time, including Crowe, Elliot, Michael and Nelson. This is the first year of eligibility for the Elliott Award.

Nelson, who wrote some of country’s biggest hits, celebrated his 90th birthday Saturday at the Hollywood Bowl, where generations of stars sang his songs in tribute.

Bush was a candidate last year but did not make the final cut at that time. She entered this year due to a new wave of popularity after Stranger Things premiered her song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”. Hall praised her for “using lush soundscapes, radical experimentation, literary themes, sampling, and stagecraft to captivate audiences and inspire countless musicians”.

Michael, first as a member of Wham! Then as a solo artist, he has been cited for “paving the way for a generation of proud LGBTQIA+ artists, from Sam Smith to Lil Nas X to Troye Sivan” and Nelson simply described as an “American institution”.

Hall has called DJ Kool Herc “the founding father of hip-hop” who “helped set the blueprint for hip-hop”. Chaka Khan has been described as “one of the most powerful and influential voices in music” and is “a voluptuous yet sensual hip-hop and soul singer”, who paved the way for women like Mary J Blige, Erykah Badu and Janelle Monáe.

The Spinners became a hit making machine with four #1 R&B hits in less than 18 months, including “I’ll Be Around” and “Could I Fall in Love.” Rock guitarist opinion He was said to be ahead of his time, influencing Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, and Bruce Springsteen.

Taupin, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992 and won a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the biopic “Rocketman,” is inducted into the Rock Music Hall of Fame 29 years after composing. Writing partner, John.

Cornelius has been celebrated for creating a nationally televised platform for African American music and culture. He “became a visionary entrepreneur who opened the door—and opened it—for many others to follow in his business.”

“Does a Willie Nelson fan know anything about Missy Elliott? Probably not, and vice versa,” Berrisman said. But here’s an opportunity for someone who belongs to one of those artists to look at it and say, ‘Gee, I love Missy Elliott’ or ‘I love Rage Against the Machine. But the spinners, who were they? check it out. If this can open some minds and open some attitudes, we’ve done our job.”

Nominees Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, Warren Zevon, Joy Division/New Order, and Soundgarden didn’t earn a spot in the hall this time around. While the late Zevon had been eligible since 1994, Billy Joel unsuccessfully led a push for his entry, writing to the nominating committee urging them to consider Zevon.

The nominees are voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry professionals. Fans can vote online or in person at the Museum, where the top five artists are selected by the public and compose a “fan ballot” that is noted with other professional ballots.